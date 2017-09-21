Win Tickets to See Griffin LIVE in Minneapolis – October 12

Multi-instrumentalist and producer Gryffin presents CASTLE IN THE SKY TOUR

Los Angeles-based artist and producer Gryffin will hit the road for a North American headlining tour this fall. The “Castle In The Sky” tour kicks off October 4th in Eugene, Oregon, and makes stops at Terminal 5 in New York City on October 21st and The Wiltern in Los Angeles on November 17th. Chicago’s Autograf (DJ set), and Ayokay will provide support. Please see below for all tour dates. Tickets are on sale now at castleinthesky.gryffinofficial.com.

Gryffin also releases the official video for his new latest single “Love In Ruins,” featuring London singer-songwriter Sinead Harnett. Watch it HERE. Billboard calls it “a breezy cut” that “melds the worlds of indie and dance,” while Earmilk notes its “melodic tone, with ambient synths and strumming guitar,” as “Harnett’s pained voice tells a story of love lost over gentle production.”

“Love in Ruins” comes with the announcement of Gryffin’s debut EP, due this fall on Darkroom/Geffen Records, and follows his previous smash single “Feel Good” with Illenium and featuring Daya. Described by Billboard as “melodic ear candy,” “Feel Good” has racked up more than 43 million Spotify plays since its release in March. Watch the official video HERE.

Drawing equally from his edgy ingenuity as a producer and his carefully honed musicality as a longtime guitarist and classically trained pianist, Gryffin became known last year for two heavy-hitting singles that showcased his deeply melodic take on dance music. “Heading Home” (feat. Josef Salvat) shot to #1 on Spotify’s US and Global Viral charts, while “Whole Heart” (a collaboration with Bipolar Sunshine) hit #2 on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist. Gryffin is also known for turning out several of the biggest remixes in recent years, including his reworkings of Tove Lo’s “Talking Body,” CHVRCHES’ “Clearest Blue,” and Years & Years’ “Desire.”

“Castle In The Sky” tour dates:

10/04 Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

10/05 Portland, OR @ 45 East

10/06 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/07 Victoria, BC @ Sugar

10/08 Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

10/10 Missoula, MT @ Top Hat

10/12 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café

10/13 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/14 Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

10/17 Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

10/18 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

10/19 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

10/20 Boston, MA @ Royale

10/21 New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/24 Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

10/25 Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

10/26 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

10/27 Philadelphia, PA @ NOTO Philadelphia

10/28 Washington, Dc @ 9:30 Club

10/29 Carrboro, Nc @ Cat’s Cradle

10/31 Nashville, TN @ Exit In

11/02 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/03 Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

11/04 Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/07 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/08 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

11/09 Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club

11/10 San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

11/11 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/14 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/15 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre

11/16 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/17 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/18 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/21 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/22 Denver, CO @ Bluebird

11/25 Honolulu, HI @ Republik

