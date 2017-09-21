Win Tickets to See Griffin LIVE in Minneapolis – October 12

Multi-instrumentalist and producer Gryffin presents CASTLE IN THE SKY TOUR
Will hit Fine Line Music Café in Minneapolis on Oct 12th
With Autograf and Ayokay
For ticket information, head over to castleinthesky.gryffinofficial.com
NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINING FALL TOUR
Los Angeles-based artist and producer Gryffin will hit the road for a North American headlining tour this fall. The “Castle In The Sky” tour kicks off October 4th in Eugene, Oregon, and makes stops at Terminal 5 in New York City on October 21st and The Wiltern in Los Angeles on November 17th. Chicago’s Autograf (DJ set), and Ayokay will provide support. Please see below for all tour dates. Tickets are on sale now at castleinthesky.gryffinofficial.com.
Gryffin also releases the official video for his new latest single “Love In Ruins,” featuring London singer-songwriter Sinead Harnett. Watch it HERE. Billboard calls it “a breezy cut” that “melds the worlds of indie and dance,” while Earmilk notes its “melodic tone, with ambient synths and strumming guitar,” as “Harnett’s pained voice tells a story of love lost over gentle production.”
“Love in Ruins” comes with the announcement of Gryffin’s debut EP, due this fall on Darkroom/Geffen Records, and follows his previous smash single “Feel Good” with Illenium and featuring Daya. Described by Billboard as “melodic ear candy,” “Feel Good” has racked up more than 43 million Spotify plays since its release in March. Watch the official video HERE.
Drawing equally from his edgy ingenuity as a producer and his carefully honed musicality as a longtime guitarist and classically trained pianist, Gryffin became known last year for two heavy-hitting singles that showcased his deeply melodic take on dance music. “Heading Home” (feat. Josef Salvat) shot to #1 on Spotify’s US and Global Viral charts, while “Whole Heart” (a collaboration with Bipolar Sunshine) hit #2 on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist. Gryffin is also known for turning out several of the biggest remixes in recent years, including his reworkings of Tove Lo’s “Talking Body,” CHVRCHES’ “Clearest Blue,” and Years & Years’ “Desire.”
“Castle In The Sky” tour dates:
10/04 Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall
10/05 Portland, OR @ 45 East
10/06 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/07 Victoria, BC @ Sugar
10/08 Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
10/10 Missoula, MT @ Top Hat
10/12 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café
10/13 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
10/14 Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
10/17 Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
10/18 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
10/19 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
10/20 Boston, MA @ Royale
10/21 New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/24 Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
10/25 Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
10/26 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
10/27 Philadelphia, PA @ NOTO Philadelphia
10/28 Washington, Dc @ 9:30 Club
10/29 Carrboro, Nc @ Cat’s Cradle
10/31 Nashville, TN @ Exit In
11/02 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/03 Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
11/04 Dallas, TX @ Trees
11/07 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11/08 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
11/09 Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club
11/10 San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
11/11 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
11/14 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
11/15 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre
11/16 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/17 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/18 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
11/21 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/22 Denver, CO @ Bluebird
11/25 Honolulu, HI @ Republik
