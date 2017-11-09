Trey Pearson – “Love Is Love”

By Linda November 9, 2017

Enter to win ‘Love Is Love’ from Trey Pearson!

Love Is Love

the debut solo pop album from out artist and GLAAD Award Nominee

Trey Pearson

Including “Love Is Love” – Featured On Billboard’s “30 Gay Love Songs” Spotify Playlist

Out November 17:

iTunes: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1303789570
Amazon: http://amazon.com/Love-Trey-Pearson/dp/B076ZTCS1Z
Spotify: http://open.spotify.com/artist/5pjtpHRdrbbw9zZWx83zCF

Love Is Love track list:

  1. Love Is Love
  2. Rush
  3. Don’t Dance
  4. The Good Grief
  5. Hey Jesus
  6. Silver Horizon
  7. A Good Grief (Part Two)

Facebook.com/treypearson
Twitter.com/treypearson
Instagram.com/treypearson
#LoveIsLove

Trey Pearson – “The Good Grief” (Official Lyric Video): https://youtu.be/3TNBCm1l700
Trey Pearson – “Love Is Love” (Official Lyric Video): https://youtu.be/FCx2h05al-s
Trey Pearson – “Silver Horizon” (Official Video): https://youtu.be/T9uosNEjGzs

Contest

