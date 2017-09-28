Shania Twain – “Now”

September 28, 2017

Enter to win Now from Shania Twain!

Shania Twain is back!

NOW

the highly-anticipated new album from the Queen of Country Pop

SHANIA TWAIN

Featuring “Life’s About To Get Good,” “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed” and more!

Out September 29:shaniatwain.lnk.to/NOW

Shania Twain “Life’s About To Get Good” Music Video:https://youtu.be/we-VfNnbzzY

Shania Twain “We Got Something They Don’t” Lyric Video: https://youtu.be/1SHvDz0RWLY

Contest

Fill in the Contest Form to be entered to win! Information to be used for Contest purposes only (no SPAM).
