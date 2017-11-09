Halsey – “Bad At Love”

Enter to win “Bad At Love” from Halsey!

Bad At Love

the new hit single from Platinum-selling pop superstar

Halsey

From Billboard #1 album hopeless fountain kingdom

Enter to win special “Bad At Love” download cards with remixes By Dillon Francis, Hook N Sling & More!

Listen/buy “Bad At Love” remixes: https://halsey.lnk.to/balremixes
Halsey’s hfk tour on sale now: http://www.hfktour.com
Twitter.com/halsey
Instagram.com/iamhalsey
Facebook.com/halseymusic

Halsey “Bad At Love” music video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdYFuCp3m9k

Contest

