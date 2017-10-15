Enter to win a Kelly Clarkson “Love So Soft” t-shirt!
Love so soft, you ain’t had nothing softer!
“Love So Soft”
the new hit single from music superstar
Kelly Clarkson
From the forthcoming album Meaning Of Life – Out October 27. Pre-order now: Atlantic.lnk.to/MeaningoflifeTA
“Love So Soft” remixes available now!
Buy/Stream “Love So Soft” (Cash Cash Remix): https://Atlantic.lnk.to/LSSCashCashRemixPR
Buy/Stream “Love So Soft” (Ryan Riback Remix): https://Atlantic.lnk.to/LSSRyanRibackRemixPR
Enter to win an oh so soft “Love So Soft” t-shirt!
Facebook.com/Kellyclarkson
Instagram.com/Kellyclarkson
Twitter.com/Kelly_Clarkson
#LoveSoSoft
Kelly Clarkson “Love So Soft” Official Video: https://youtu.be/Zy6vBxqlapw