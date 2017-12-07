Enter to win a ’The Shape of Water’ Prize Pack!
Fox Searchlight Pictures presents
The Shape of Water
Enter to win a The Shape of Water Prize Pack including a long-sleeve t-shirt, egg timer, water revealing umbrella, and heat revealing mug!
From master story teller Guillermo del Toro comes The Shape of Water – an other-worldly fable set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones.
Directed by: Guillermo del Toro
Screenplay by: Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor
Story by: Guillermo del Toro
Produced by: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale
Cast: Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Michael Stuhlbarg and Octavia Spencer
The Shape of Water is now open in New York and opens in additional cities December 8. Check your local listings.
Foxsearchlight.com/theshapeofwater/
Facebook.com/theshapeofwater
Instagram.com/theshapeofwatermovie
Twitter.com/shapeofwater
#TheShapeofWater
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY
Fox Searchlight and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize. Prizes cannot be exchanged, transferred or redeemed for cash, in whole or in part. We are not responsible if, for any reason, recipient is unable to use his/her prize in whole or in part. Participating sponsors, their employees, and family members and their agencies are not eligible. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the U.S., 18 years of age and older. Winners will be randomly selected. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.
I am breathless to see a mute Sally Hawkins in this one!