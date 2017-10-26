Kelly Clarkson – “Meaning of Life”

By Linda October 26, 2017

Categories: Contests & Promotions, Resources

Enter to win ‘Meaning of Life’ from Kelly Clarkson

“This Is A Grown Ass Woman’s Record. . . “ – Kelly Clarkson

MEANING OF LIFE 

the brand-new album from international superstar

KELLY CLARKSON

Featuring the hit single “Love So Soft” and “Whole Lotta Woman”

Out October 27: https://atlantic.lnk.to/Meaningoflife

Facebook.com/Kellyclarkson
Instagram.com/Kellyclarkson
Twitter.com/Kelly_Clarkson
#MeaningOfLife

Kelly Clarkson “Love So Soft” Official Video:https://youtu.be/Zy6vBxqlapw

Kelly Clarkson – “Move You” [Nashville Sessions]: https://youtu.be/_Pom2EYv3NM

Kelly Clarkson – “Meaning of Life” [Nashville Sessions]: https://youtu.be/OXNhpSIwhgI

Contest

Fill in the Contest Form to be entered to win! Information to be used for Contest purposes only (no SPAM).
Be Sociable, Share!

One Response to Kelly Clarkson – “Meaning of Life”

  1. Erika C. says:
    November 2, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Kelly Clarkson has some really big hits. I love the song Breakaway, I just listened to it earlier today. I’m curious about her new music, which I’m sure is fantastic!

Links to this post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!