Vaudeville, Polka, Waltz & Foxtrot Celebrated in “Hoopla Train”

Jim Lichtscheidl and the Sod House Ensemble have collaborated with the Chmielewski Funtime Band to create a vaudeville-style variety show featuring live music for audiences to dance the polka, waltz and foxtrot. The Twin Cities debut of Hoopla Train also showcases sketch comedy that will appeal across the generational landscape. Co-Artistic Director Darcy Engen says, “We are interested in bringing the young and old back into the ballroom to revisit its magical splendor and its power in building community.”

Hoopla Train has already toured to 14 historic ballrooms in greater Minnesota and is now touring various Twin Cities ballrooms. Now is the chance for you city slickers to celebrate. Audience members are encouraged to dance as a part of the whole experience. A live talent contest with prizes is included. The performers are top tier: Engen, Elise Langer, Jim Lichtscheidl, Eriq Nelson, Kimberly Richardson, Luverne Seifert, Andrea Wollenberg and the Chmielewski Funtime Band, whose family polka-playing experience goes back six generations! You’ll hear, and if you like, dance, to masterful trumpet, accordion, and drum artistry.

Hoopla Train

Through Oct. 15

Various Minneapolis-St.Paul Historic Ballrooms

www.sodhousetheater.org