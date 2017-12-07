Spotlight: 2017 Year In Review

GLBT content wove itself boldly and subtly into Twin Cities Theater in 2017. Homophobic shame haunted Theatre in the Round Players’ breathtaking Suddenly Last Summer and the enduring love between Alice B. Toklas and Gertrude Stein exuded throughout PRIME Productions’ Little Wars. In contrast, gay content blended into larger contexts: a web-surfer’s homoerotic yearnings in the Jungle’s electrifying The Nether. Moments of workplace homophobia in Mixed Blood’s crackling How to Use a Knife. LBJ’s abandonment of a loyal gay aide in History Theatre’s dazzling All the Way.

Then there is codified commentary: Theatre Coup d’Etat’s The Baltimore Waltz, impelled by the 1988 death by AIDS complications of playwright Paula Vogel’s gay brother. The same troupe also rendered the year’s best cross-gender production, Moby Dick, adapted from gay master novelist Herman Melville’s classic. Cross-gender casting was also vibrantly featured in Theater Latté Da’s Peter and the Starcatcher.

Major gay sources were also produced. Craig Lucas’s book for the musical, An American in Paris at the Ordway. Composer Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George at the Guthrie. The late gay composer Michael Friedman’s boys hockey musical, The Abominables at Children’s Theatre Company. And Margaret Edson’s profound Wit, staged by Artistry, just feels like a work only a lesbian could have written.

Performance of the Year

Kimberly Richardson, The Red Shoes in a solo portrayal, Open Eye Theatre

Best Productions

1. How to Use a Knife, Mixed Blood Theatre

2. Suddenly Last Summer, Theatre in the Round Players

3. The Nether, Jungle Theater

4. Watch on the Rhine, Guthrie Theater

5. Moby Dick, Theatre Coup d’Etat

6. The Bluest Eye, Guthrie Theater

7. All the Way, History Theatre

8. Life’s a Parade, Red Eye Theater

9. The Abominables, Children’s Theatre Company

10. (3-way tie)

5 Weeks, Pangea World Theater, Peter and the Starcatcher, Theater Latté Da and Wedding Band, Penumbra Theatre

Best Shows from Out of Town

An American in Paris, Ordway Center

The King and I, Hennepin Theatre Trust

Mala, Guthrie Theater

Best Director

Allen Hamilton, Suddenly Last Summer, Theatre in the Round Players

Best Lead Actor (tie)

Zack Myers, How to Use a Knife, Mixed Blood Theatre

Stephen Yoakam, The Nether, Jungle Theater

Best Lead Actress (tie)

Annette Kurek, Suddenly Last Summer, Theatre in the Round Players

Sally Wingert, Wit, Artistry

Best Supporting Actor (tie)

Ansa Akyea, How to Use a Knife, Mixed Blood Theatre

Eric Knutson, Idiot’s Delight, Girl Friday Productions

Best Supporting Actress (tie)

Stephanie Berry, The Bluest Eye, Guthrie Theater

Sun Mee Chomet, King Lear, Guthrie Theater

Miriam Laube, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, Mixed Blood Theatre

Masterful Performances in the Interpretation of Language

Charity Jones, King Lear & Romeo and Juliet, Guthrie Theater

Annette Kurek & Ryan D. Maddux, Suddenly Last Summer, Theatre in the Round Players

Best Cross-Gender Performance (tie)

Meagan Kedrowski, Moby Dick, Theatre Coup d’Etat

Craig Johnson, Peter and the Starcatcher, Theater Latté Da

Best Movement Direction

Sandra Augustin, 5 Weeks, Pangea World Theater

Best Music Direction

Jamie White Jachimiec and Alison Keller, Moby Dick, Theatre Coup d’Etat

Best Set Design

Lee Savage, The Nether, Jungle Theater

Best Costume Design (tie)

Lauren Diesch, Moby Dick, Theatre Coup d’Etat

Swapna Haldar and Kuljeet Kaur, 5 Weeks, Pangea World Theater

Best Lighting

Michael Wangen, 5 Weeks, Pangea World Theater

Best Sound Design

Skyler Nowinski, Life’s a Parade, Red Eye Theater

Best Projections Design

Kathy Maxwell, The Nether, Jungle Theater

Best Romantic Chemistry

Christian Bardin and JuCoby Johnson, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly, Jungle Theater

Jacqueline Correa and Dan Domingues, Native Gardens, Guthrie Theater

Outstanding Playwriting

James Napoleon Stone, Moby Dick, an adaptation of the Herman Melville novel, Theatre Coup d’Etat

Outstanding New Musical Creation

Steve Cosson and Michael Friedman, The Abominables, Children’s Theatre Company

Outstanding Lead Actresses

Candace Barrett Birk, Little Wars, PRIME Productions

Dame-Jasmine Hughes, Wedding Band, Penumbra Theatre

Meghan Kreidler, Man of La Mancha, Theater Latté Da

Erin Mackey, Sunday in the Park With George, Guthrie Theater

Miriam Must, Life’s a Parade, Red Eye Theater

Mo Perry, The Nether, Jungle Theater

Stacia Rice, Idiot’s Delight, Girl Friday Productions

Outstanding Lead Actors

MacGregor Arney, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, Mixed Blood Theatre

Jason Ballweber, One Man, Two Guvnors, Yellow Tree Theatre

Pearce Bunting, All the Way, History Theatre

Nathaniel Fuller, King Lear, Guthrie Theater

Martin Sola, Man of La Mancha, Theater Latté Da

Outstanding Supporting Actresses

Jamila Anderson, All the Way, History Theatre

Muriel J. Bonertz, Suddenly Last Summer, Theatre in the Round Players

Elizabeth Efteland, Red Velvet, Walking Shadow Theatre Company

George Keller, Wedding Band, Penumbra Theatre

Karen Wiese-Thompson, Idiot’s Delight, Girl Friday Productions

Outstanding Supporting Actors

Thomas Brazzle, King Lear, Guthrie Theater

Patrick Coyle, Fool for Love, Dark & Stormy Productions

Kip Dooley, The Baltimore Waltz, Theatre Coup d’ Etat

Shawn Hamilton, The Bluest Eye, Guthrie Theater

Adam Scarpello, Moby Dick, Theatre Coup d’Etat