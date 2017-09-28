Twin Cities Takes Home Three Trophies in Gay Softball World Series

By Josh Hausmann

Eight teams from the Twin Cities Goodtime Softball League (TCGSL) competed in the Gay Softball World Series (GSWS) held Sept. 5-9 in Portland, Oregon with three teams bringing home trophies. The Twin Cities Steel were crowned champions in the C division becoming the first TCGSL team to earn that honor in 20 years. The Steel defeated the Austin Fusion in the championship game in dramatic fashion with a walk-off hit to drive in the winning run in extra innings. The Twin Cities Freak took home second place in the B division improving on its fourth place finish from last year. The Twin Cities Triceratops won third place in the D division in its first-ever trip to the GSWS. “This was an amazing year for the TCGSL,” said Greg Fedio, commissioner of the league. Fedio continued, “Never in a million years did I think our league would bring home three trophies in one year. Plus, the TCGSL is known for its spirit and camaraderie. To see all of the other Minnesota teams at the World Series lining up outside the exit of the dugout after the Steel won first place was truly special. I couldn’t be more proud of our players and this league.”

The Gay Softball World Series is an annual event held by the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA) which started in 1977. This year’s tournament saw 185 teams compete in four open divisions and two masters (for players 50 years and older) divisions. The Twin Cities last hosted the event in 2012. NAGAAA has 46 member associations in the U.S. and Canada with over 13,000 players competing this year. The TCGSL is the third largest gay softball league in the world with just under 600 players. The league was founded by a group of gay men in 1979 who challenged the Minneapolis Police Department softball team to a game. The TCGSL was also named the Best Softball League in Minnesota by WCCO earlier this year. The league is open to everyone regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity and welcomes players of all skill levels.