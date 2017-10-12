Socially Savvy: Get in the Game

Downton Abbey fans flocked to get a glimpse of the stylish set, to see people doing glamorous things while wearing their best outfits, sipping martinis, and dining in the grandest fashion. It’s no surprise that their post-dinner retreat was to a table in the well-appointed drawing room for a game of cards. That game of cards was always Bridge. Our winters have not been the same without the Granthams’ witty banter, so let’s create some of our own over a round of cards. We’re teaming up with the University Club of Saint Paul to host “Bridge & Cocktails at the Club.” It high time we step out in a stylish outfit and live our own Downton Life.

Bridge at the club kicks off on Sunday, October 15. Offered at the historic University Club on gorgeous Summit Avenue, the bi-monthly event will be open to club members and non-members alike. Whether you’re a beginning player or a card shark, this gathering will be the perfect place to develop your technique. Feel free to bring a friend—or to make new ones over the winter!

Beginners will be given hands-on classes with teaching and coaching them on the basic skills of play. Bridge is a game where strategy and communication merge, so be ready to be social! More advanced players who are familiar with the game will have access to the coach to ask questions and hone their skills to better communicate with their partners. The process of bidding and conveying points can be tricky for even the most experienced players!

We promise a friendly environment in which you can gain the knowledge and skills to navigate the game of Bridge—and to enjoy the afternoon.

Join us, your hosts, Edward and Sean of Socially Savvy. Together we will broaden our social networks, develop some new skills, and revive an old passion.

Get in the Game: This year we will be the stylish people doing the glamorous things in the tasteful environment of the University Club. Together, we’ll be living the Downton lifestyle.

DETAILS

What: Bridge at the Club

When: Begins Sunday, October 15, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Where: The University Club of Saint Paul, 420 Summit Avenue, Saint Paul

Please RSVP to the club at 651-222-1751