Outside the Box

Irving Berlin’s Music Box Revue 1921 is bringing next level jazz to the Theatre of the Ridiculous and Absurd this Oct. 12-14. Set in the beginning of the Jazz Age, Irving Berlin’s Music Box Revue 1921 is a comedy filled with music that will “delight your heart, wiggle your toes and make you leave with a song in your voice.”

This production is the first fully staged historical revival of Irving Berlin’s Music Box Revue 1921 based on the original piano score. Irving Berlin’s Music Box Revue 1921 is already a hit among critics, being recognized for combining “all aspects of Irving Berlin’s genius.” With a simple pit orchestra and a complex piano score, the production features a variety of talent from a cast of regional performers, choreographers, and musicians. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Aliveness Project and Open Arms of Minnesota for meal programs for people with chronic illness as well as YouthLink for homeless youth.

Directed by Doug Dally, Irving Berlin’s Music Box Revue 1921 features music directed and accompanied by Jamie Schmidt, choreography by Myron Johnson, Heidi Spesard-Noble and Doug Dally, costume designs by Tracie Hodgdon, and production by Steven Katz.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.masonicheritagecenter.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849 and range in price from $23-$35. Shows will be presented in the Ives Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Irving Berlin’s Music Box Revue 1921 will leave you appreciating jazz music in a way you never have before thanks to the great work of Irving Berlin. As Jerome Kern said, “Irving Berlin has no place in American music. He is American music.”