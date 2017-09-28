Bingo A-GoGo: Halloween Bingo!

Photos courtesy of TCGMC.

One of my favorite events to attend is Bingo A-GoGo. Getting together with 1000 of my favorite people to raise money while playing bingo with some of our most prized performers is a delight. I got a chance to talk to Jeff Heine of the Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus about the upcoming Bingo A-GoGo event: Halloween Bingo!

Bingo A-GoGo is back! We didn’t see this event this past spring. When is it happening this fall?

You’re right, we did not have Bingo A-GoGo in the spring and we traditionally have our Bingo events in the spring and fall each year. We’ll be back with “Halloween Bingo” on Saturday, Oct. 28, so it’s the perfect excuse to wear your favorite Halloween costume and come out for the fun!

What’s the format of Bingo A-GoGo?

Bingo A-GoGo is the most fabulous Bingo event in the Twin Cities, because of our host, Miss Richfield 1981. She calls our games and shares her unique wit and wisdom with our audience. We have the event in the exhibition hall at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Minneapolis. When we took a break in the spring, we had a chance to really take a look at Bingo A-GoGo and respond to audience feedback that we’ve been receiving over the years. If you have been coming to Bingo A-GoGo over the years, you are going to see the same outrageous fun but maybe just a bit more fast-paced than before. If you have never been, here’s what you can expect. First of all, there are five games of Bingo, each with a great game prize donated by our game sponsors. There will be a costume contest, so be sure to wear your favorite Halloween costume! There’s a cash bar and we’ve upgraded the food options, too. Get there early, because we sell mystery grab bags that always sell out long before the games begin. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the games start at 7:00 p.m. Our audiences have been asking for an earlier ending time so we’ll be aiming for having you all out the door by 9:00 p.m. so everyone can still head out to other Halloween parties happening that weekend.

And since it is a fundraiser, you will get a chance to learn more about the organizations who will benefit by your generosity.

Who are the beneficiaries of Bingo A-GoGo?

Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus and Clare Housing are the beneficiaries. The Chorus joined the event in 2011 with original beneficiary Park House. When Park House left as one of the beneficiaries, and we invited back the other original beneficiary—Clare Housing—to join us.

What are some of the prizes this time?

We are still pulling together the prizes! Every game sponsor will be bringing their own game prize valued $200. One of the games will have a $1,000 prize. You can also purchase raffle tickets for a variety of raffle prizes. Our friends at Mercy Bar & Dining Room in the Le Meridien Chambers Hotel have donated a fabulous five-course chef’s dinner with paired wines valued at $1,000—you will definitely want to try to win that marquee raffle prize!

What sort of people and personalities can I expect to see there?

Miss Richfield 1981 has been our hostess since the first Bingo A-GoGo in 2002 and she will be back to share her unique wit and wisdom with all of us. You can expect to see some of her friends show up, too! Fiant Dental is our presenting sponsor for Bingo A-GoGo, so you can also expect to see Jamie Graham in full costume—he’ll be calling one of the games with Miss Richfield 1981!