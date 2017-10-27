Hallowonline: Celebrity Costumes with Bey

By Kassidy Tarala October 27, 2017

Beyonce Knowles’ vocals, dance moves and style could practically stop someone’s heart. Her Halloween costumes are no exception. Here are some of Knowles’ best Halloween looks.

4. Janet and Michael Jackson

Photo courtesy: PopSugar

Knowles dressed as Janet Jackson to compliment her daughter, Blue Ivy’s iconic Michael Jackson look.

 

3. Frida Kahlo and Jean-Michael Basquiat

Photo courtesy: PopSugar

Knowles and husband, Jay-Z, dressed as Frida Kahlo and Jean-Michael Basquiat.

 

2. Coming to America movie characters

Photo courtesy: Daily Mail

Knowles and her husband and daughter brought Eddie Murphy’s movie Coming to America to life with their costumes of Prince Akeem, Queen Aoleon and Imani Izzi.

1. Barbie dolls

Photo courtesy: PopSugar

They strike again by recreating the iconic Barbie. Knowles and daughter dressed as retro Barbie while Jay-Z went as a Ken doll.

