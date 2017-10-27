Hallowonline: Celebrity Costumes with Bey

Beyonce Knowles’ vocals, dance moves and style could practically stop someone’s heart. Her Halloween costumes are no exception. Here are some of Knowles’ best Halloween looks.

4. Janet and Michael Jackson

Knowles dressed as Janet Jackson to compliment her daughter, Blue Ivy’s iconic Michael Jackson look.

3. Frida Kahlo and Jean-Michael Basquiat

Knowles and husband, Jay-Z, dressed as Frida Kahlo and Jean-Michael Basquiat.

2. Coming to America movie characters

Knowles and her husband and daughter brought Eddie Murphy’s movie Coming to America to life with their costumes of Prince Akeem, Queen Aoleon and Imani Izzi.

1. Barbie dolls

They strike again by recreating the iconic Barbie. Knowles and daughter dressed as retro Barbie while Jay-Z went as a Ken doll.