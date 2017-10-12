Real Weddings: Denise & Tola Ochocki

By Lavender October 12, 2017

Categories: Dating & Relationships, Family & Friends, Featured - Home Page, Our Lives

With their five daughters: Cassandra, Miya, Asia, Hannah, and Emma

 

Photographer: BD Portraits – Brent Dundore Photography
Date of Wedding: April 28, 2017
Dating Since: 2015
Location of Ceremony & Reception: The Landmark Center in St. Paul
Florist: Hyvee, Oakdale
Caterer: Hyvee, Oakdale
Makeup: Sunshine, facebook.com/radianceofsunshine
Desserts: Amy and Caitlyn Decker
Cake: Dana Cakes

One Response to Real Weddings: Denise & Tola Ochocki

  1. Cynthia M. Uhrich says:
    October 15, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Beautiful!! What a special family and what a joyful day. These photos made me feel so good and reminded me that love truly can heal us all. Congrats to this lovely couple on their special day and to the children who will benefit from two loving parents.

