Real Weddings: Denise & Tola Ochocki

Photographer: BD Portraits – Brent Dundore Photography Date of Wedding: April 28, 2017 Dating Since: 2015 Location of Ceremony & Reception: The Landmark Center in St. Paul Florist: Hyvee, Oakdale Caterer: Hyvee, Oakdale Makeup: Sunshine, facebook.com/radianceofsunshine Desserts: Amy and Caitlyn Decker Cake: Dana Cakes



©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.