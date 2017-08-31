Leather Life: Flagging Black and White Checked in 2017

It was a perfect summer evening, and I was spending it most enjoyably on the recently expanded patio of the eagleBolt Bar in Minneapolis. The occasion was a cigar smoking party presented by the Atons of Minneapolis. The evening got even better when I saw something I seldom see: someone who, like me, was wearing a black and white checked hankie in the back pocket of his jeans.

In 1993, when I first got into leather, one of the first things I learned about was the practice of “flagging” according to the hankie code. In leather circles, flagging means wearing various colors of hankies or bandanas in the back pocket of one’s jeans to indicate an interest in various kinds of sexual encounters or activities. A gray hankie, for example, indicates interest in bondage; a purple hankie indicates interest in piercing; and a tan hankie indicates interest in cigar play (which would be appropriate for the theme of that recent evening on the eagleBolt Bar’s patio).

I also learned that a hankie with a pattern of black and white checks is not quite the same as the other hankies because it doesn’t indicate an interest in a specific activity or fetish. Rather, it indicates an commitment to safer sex practices, whatever the specific activity may be.

I made a decision back then that, no matter what other color hankie I might be wearing, whenever I was at a leather bar or event I would always have a black and white checked hankie in my back pocket.

Remember, this was in 1993. HIV infection was still considered a death sentence. Most modern anti-HIV drugs did not yet exist. The main tools we had at our disposal to prevent HIV transmission were condoms, dental dams, and other barriers. In 1993 we equated “safety” with “condoms” because they were all we had in the fight against HIV. (Well, to tell the truth, there was another safety strategy that some men adopted to prevent HIV transmission: abstinence.)

My decision to consistently wear a black and white checked hankie, and my reason for that decision, showed me that this hankie color was not like the other colors in yet another way. While I wore other hankie colors as a signal to other people, I wore a black and white checked hankie primarily as a reminder to myself.