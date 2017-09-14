A Day In The Life: Letia Blade

Name: Letia V. Blade

Age: 53

Where did you grow up? I grew up in the heart of Detroit.

Where do you live? I live in Brooklyn Park.

Who do you live with? I live with my wife Andria and my 12-year-old daughter.

What is your occupation? I never liked working for others so I knew at a young age that I needed to have my own business. I owned a cleaning company for 23 years before opening up Top 2 Bottom Men and Women Clothing store located in Brooklyn Park.

When did you come out? I believe I was 16.

How’d that go? It was difficult at first but as time went on I decided to live my own life.

When do you wake up? It depends on the night before…

Phone alarm or old school alarm? No alarm is needed. My body knows when it is time to get up.

What’s the first thing you do in the morning? First, I have to work out the aches and pains before I start my day.

Breakfast? I am really not a breakfast person.

Coffee? Yes…Yes… Yes…

Cream or no? Cream and lots of sugar.

How do you spend your commute: My commute is only five minutes. I listen to my favorite gospel CD.

If your job were like a yearbook, what would you be voted? From the time I was little, I have been known for having the hottest fashion. I would be “best dressed from top 2 bottom.”

What inspires you? The word of God.

Do you eat your lunch while working or take a break? I usually eat in between customers.

Is your work space tidy or a hot mess? Tidy, I am very organized.

What’s been your favorite job? Being my own boss.

Who are your heroes? My grandmother and grandfather.

Favorite weeknight meal: Pork chops but since I don’t eat meat any more now it is shrimp.

Most embarrassing moment: I was singing in a choir and the music stopped and I kept singing.

On a usual weeknight, you are doing what? Hanging out with my family.

Bedtime: Depends on my day.

Favorite weekend activity: Playing cards with friends.

Words of wisdom to share: Follow your dreams.