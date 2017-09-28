Skirting the Issues: Allies

I’ve written before about how transgender folks (and yes, even the great Ellie Krug!) need allies, particularly those who engage in “allyship”—the action part of being an ally.

“Action” as in, “Hey dude, you just misgendered her. You should go apologize.”

Frankly, I never thought I’d see the day when Republican leaders like John McCain and Lindsey Graham would stand up for transgender persons. But indeed, this is precisely what’s happened in response to President Trump’s now infamous tweet banning trans people from the military.

John McCain is a hero of mine, in no small part because he acted with great valor after becoming a POW during the Vietnam war. (Most may not know that McCain passed on an early release from a North Vietnamese prison because other pilots who’d been prisoner longer deserved to return home before him.)

McCain became even more of a hero when he said in late July, “There is no reason to force service members who are able to fight, train, and deploy to leave the military—regardless of their gender identity. We should all be guided by the principle that any American who wants to serve our country and is able to meet the standards should have the opportunity to do so—and should be treated as the patriots they are.”

Even Lindsey Graham, not usually a fan of the GLBT community, went on record as saying, “The commander in chief has a lot of latitude here. I don’t know what the policy proposal is. I don’t know why he decided what he did. But I think the right thing to do here is to have a hearing so we can hear from both sides.”