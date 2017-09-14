A Word In Edgewise: Ringing the Bells of Heaven

In a broad stroke, mankind can be divided into two types, the helpers and the harmers; those who help turtles to the other side of the road and those who swerve to crush them. Those who, at their own peril, hid the Anne Frank and her family, those who delighted at betraying them.

As to those turtles, it’s my opinion that how a person treats an animal is how that person is capable of treating a fellow human being.

Kindness can move one to tears, and cruelty to tears of a different sort. A recent video showed a hand gently nudging a tiny, beached octopus back into the sea. It paused, returned to gently touch its savior’s foot in thanks, then glided off into the depths.

Photos of a mouse with its foreleg in a cast, or a critter raft placed in a swimming pool to aid tiny foundering creatures are too often offset by images of horrific cruelty. Wealthy Brits tossing live fox pups to their dog packs, Spaniards setting bulls’ horns afire, Puppy Doe’s torturer going on trial here in September.