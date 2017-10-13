“These Shining Lives”, a Marnich Masterwork, at the Phoenix

Minnesota playwright Melanie Marnich has been doing great things beyond The Land of 10,000 Lakes in recent years but her plays continue to ignite our passions locally. Her devastating These Shining Lives relates the horrific plight of the Radium Girls in Chicago almost a century ago. These working women painted radium numbers onto clock faces and were poisoned in the process. It rates among the best plays ever written by a Minnesotan and by a member of the Midwest’s GLBT community. Presented by Uprising Theatre, a troupe with genuine social consciousness.

These Shining Lives

Through Oct. 14

Phoenix Theatre, 2605 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

www.uprisingtheatreco.com