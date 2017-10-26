New Works by Bromstad and Berkus

Two of the hot gay designers in interiors are David Bromstad and Nate Berkus. With very different styles, the two of them can be seen online and in various media outlets as well as in your own home. You can order David Bromstad’s art online or shop at Target and other stores for Nate Berkus’ pieces to redecorate or accent your surroundings.

David Bromstad Fine Art

At Murals Your Way (www.muralsyourway.com), you can order Bromstad’s designs in different materials (Prepasted Wallpaper, Eco Bella™ Texture, SmartStick™ Peel & Stick, and Vinyl HD Texture) in three standard sizes ($150-770) or customize your size of mural. Pictured here: A Flower Without Mural and Pucker Up! Mural.

Available from Penny Lane (www.pennylanepublishing.com) are many of the same art pieces by David Bromstad as stretched and unstretched canvas to hang on the wall. They come in various sizes and prices with free shipping.

Banana Split Stretched Canvas: 30×40 – $265.00, 40×53 – $470.00

Pucker Up! Mural

Deer Plaid: 16×16 – $145.00, 20×20 – $163.00, 30×30 – $217.00, 40×40 – $378.00

Do I Have Something in My Teeth?: 30×40 – $265.00, 40×53 – $470.00

Cinch: 18×24 – $167.00, 24×30 – $200.00, 32×40 – $273.00, 40×50 – $457.00

Nate Berkus at Target

The latest collection by Nate Berkus at Target (www.target.com) has pieces that range from softlines like bedding and occasional chairs, rugs and curtains, to hardlines like nightstands, tables, and lamps. Here are a few of my favorites, with strong geometric and modern lines. And a spiffy stapler. Because obviously.

Screen-Door Nightstand: $189.99

Two-Drawer Studded Nightstand: $139.99

Limited Edition Swingline 747 Stapler: $15.99

Console Table: $174.99

Round Coffee Table – Black and Gold: $174.99

Ambient Gold Lamp with Ivory Tassel: $19.99

Brass and Marble Coffee Table: $122.49

Find more of their designs and products at www.bromstad.com and www.nateberkus.com.