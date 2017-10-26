Iraqi Immigrant and Refugee Stories at Dowling Studio

By John Townsend October 26, 2017

Courtesy of Iraqi and American Reconciliation Project
Aamera Siddiqui, Hannaa Al-Azzawi and Mohammed Yabdri.

The Iraqi and American Reconciliation Project is presenting the true stories of 12 Iraqi-Minnesotan refugees and immigrants in an original stage work titled Birds Sing Differently Here. Performed in English and Arabic, the cast includes professional actors and participants of the Iraqi Voices program to tell “the story of a thousand olive pits and seven thousand praises, tokens of love and a chilling escape from the desert of death.” Directed by Taous Claire Khazem and created by Dylan Fresco. The talented Aamera Siddiqui, known to Lavender readers for her theatrical work involving gender inquiry, is one of the actors.

Birds Sing Differently Here
Oct. 27-29
Guthrie Theater’s Dowling Studio, 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis
612-377-2224
www.guthrietheater.org

