Pink News reports that World Health Organisation (WHO) has reversed a decision to name Zimbabwe tyrant Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwean president since 1987 and who has presided over a regime that has been accused of corruption and human rights abuses, a ‘Goodwill Ambassador’.



