Pink News reports that fascists have posted flyers at a university encouraging its LGBT students to kill themselves.
University Defends Fascist Posters Telling Gay People To Kill Themselves
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
Pink News reports that fascists have posted flyers at a university encouraging its LGBT students to kill themselves.
©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.