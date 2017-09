The Jerusalem Post reports that Tunisia’s government pledged Thursday to cease anti-LGBT sexually intrusive procedures in order to bring the North African country’s legal system into compliance with international human rights laws.



©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.