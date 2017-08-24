Trump Nominee Sam Clovis: ‘As Far As We Know’ Homosexuality’s A Choice, ‘Logical’ LGBT Protections Could Lead To Legalization Of Pedophilia

CNN reports that Sam Clovis, Donald Trump’s pick to be chief scientist for the Department of Agriculture, has argued that homosexuality is a choice and that the sanctioning of same-sex marriage could lead to the legalization of pedophilia, a CNN KFile review of Clovis’ writings, radio broadcasts, and speeches has found.
