The United States was one of 13 nations, including some of the most repressive nations on Earth, to oppose against a United Nations motion condemning the death penalty for those in same-sex relationships, blasphemers and adulterers.



©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.