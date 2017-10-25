Sam Smith: ‘I Feel Just As Much A Woman As I Am Man’

By Linda October 25, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

Advocate.com reports that Sam Smith, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning gay singer-songwriter, has come out as gender-nonbinary, or at least nonconforming.

Read the full story at Advocate.com 

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!