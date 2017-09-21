Russian Activist Charged With ‘Gay Propaganda’ For Posting On Facebook

By Linda September 21, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

Advocate.com reports that an LGBT rights activist in Russia has been charged with “gay propaganda” for sharing articles on Facebook.

Read the full story at Advocate.com

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!