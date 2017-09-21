Advocate.com reports that an LGBT rights activist in Russia has been charged with “gay propaganda” for sharing articles on Facebook.
Russian Activist Charged With ‘Gay Propaganda’ For Posting On Facebook
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
Advocate.com reports that an LGBT rights activist in Russia has been charged with “gay propaganda” for sharing articles on Facebook.
©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.