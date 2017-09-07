Pope Francis Approves Of Civil Unions For Gay Couples

By Linda September 7, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

NewNowNext reports that Pope Francis has endorsed civil unions between same-sex couples for the first time since becoming pontiff in 2013.

Read the full story at NewNowNext 

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!