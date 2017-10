The Fresno Bee reports that citywide efforts are underway to identify the Bullard High student or students who pelted 16-year-old Logann Pruneda with full juice boxes while shouting gay slurs at the school early last week, including a cash reward.



©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.