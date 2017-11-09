Phillippe Cunningham Wins Ward 4, Now 2 Transgender Members Of Minneapolis City Council

City officials say Barb Johnson, who has served on the council’s since 1997, lost the Ward 4 election to Phillippe Cunningham, a former staffer to Mayor Betsy Hodges and a transgender man.



