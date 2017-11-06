Muslim Fashion Designer Creates Rainbow Hijab To Support Same-Sex Marriage

By Linda November 6, 2017

Pink News reports that a Muslim fashion designer has released a rainbow hijab to show support for same-sex marriage.

