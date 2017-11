A Nov. 5 Arts & Leisure profile of the British singer Sam Smith opens with a detailed account of how often he wept while discussing the particulars of his life as an openly gay pop star. I can’t help wondering if there’s any connection between Mr. Smith’s sexuality and the implication that what’s most important for readers to know about him is that he cries a lot.

Read full article from The New York Times.

Be Sociable, Share!