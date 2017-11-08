Mexico Fined For Anti-Gay Chants at All Home World Cup Qualifiers

FIFA has once again fined Mexico for anti-gay chants, meaning the country’s federation was punished for the same offense in all eight of its home qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup.



