Mexico Fined For Anti-Gay Chants at All Home World Cup Qualifiers

By Kassidy Tarala November 8, 2017

FIFA has once again fined Mexico for anti-gay chants, meaning the country’s federation was punished for the same offense in all eight of its home qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup.

Read full article from ESPN FC.

 

