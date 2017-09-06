Malta’s Gay Marriage Law Comes Into Force

By Linda September 6, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

On Top Magazine reports that Malta on Friday became the latest nation where gay and lesbian couples can marry.

Read the full story from On Top Magazine 

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!