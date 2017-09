The South China Morning Post reports that a lesbian expatriate has won a landmark appeal against the Hong Kong Immigration Department’s refusal to grant her a spousal visa, potentially opening the gates for others who can’t join their partners because the city does not officially recognise same-sex unions.



