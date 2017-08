The BBC reports that Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar began his three-day visit to Canada by taking part in the Montreal Pride Parade, attending Sunday’s event with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.



©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.