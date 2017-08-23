Leicester City Eject Number Of Home Fans Fro Homophobic Abuse During Brighton Match

By Linda August 23, 2017

The Independent reports that two Leicester City fans have been arrested on suspicion of “homophobic related offenses” following the club’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

