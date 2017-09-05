Labour’s Kezia Dugdale ‘Was Outed As Gay Against Her Will’

The BBC reports that former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale says she had to come out as gay after being outed by a magazine.



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.