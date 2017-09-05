The BBC reports that former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale says she had to come out as gay after being outed by a magazine.
Labour’s Kezia Dugdale ‘Was Outed As Gay Against Her Will’
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
The BBC reports that former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale says she had to come out as gay after being outed by a magazine.
©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.