Key West Gay Bar Opens Its Doors To Feed Hundreds After Hurricane Irma

LGBTQNation reports that after Hurricane Irma laid down a path of destruction in Florida, leaving most bars, restaurants, and retail shops shuttered and residents trying to get their lives back in order, Jim Gilleran wanted to help and decided he could accomplish that best by opening the doors to his Key West gay bar, 8-1 Bourbon Bar, to provide a place to go and a hot meal for those affected by the massive storm.

