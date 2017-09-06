Jamaican Gay Activist Found Murdered In His Home

By Linda September 6, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

Pink News reports that Dexter Pottinger, a gay LGBT activist, has been found dead in his home in Jamaica.

Read the full story at Pink News 

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!