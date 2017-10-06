Issa Rae Considering LGBT Storyline for Season Three of ‘Insecure’

Issa Rae’s hit HBO series “Insecure” has covered a variety of hot-button topics from open marriages, cheating and threesomes but the show has only lightly touched on LGBT issues.
Read full story from Washington Blade.
Categories: Big Gay News
Issa Rae’s hit HBO series “Insecure” has covered a variety of hot-button topics from open marriages, cheating and threesomes but the show has only lightly touched on LGBT issues.
Read full story from Washington Blade.
©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.