Issa Rae Considering LGBT Storyline for Season Three of ‘Insecure’

By Kassidy Tarala October 6, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News

Issa Rae’s hit HBO series “Insecure” has covered a variety of hot-button topics from open marriages, cheating and threesomes but the show has only lightly touched on LGBT issues.

Read full story from Washington Blade.

 

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!