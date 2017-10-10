Indonesia Police Arrest 51 at ‘Gay Party’

By Kassidy Tarala October 10, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News

Police in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Oct. 6 arrested 51 people at a “gay party.”

Read full story from The Washington Blade.

 

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!