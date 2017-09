Advocate.com reports that while Tropical Storm Harvey was still churning over Texas, a Houston LGBTQ Center was not waiting to take action as the Montrose Center launched a $100,000 relief fund to protect displaced LGBTQ community members in the wake of the storm.



