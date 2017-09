Advocate.com reports that as widely expected, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, well known for his anti-LGBT views, has clinched the Republican nomination for U.S. senator from the state in today’s Republican primary runoff.



©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.