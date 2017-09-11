HIV Crisis In Venezuela Hits New Low

Advocate.com reports that due to an economic crisis that has been devastating the country since 2015, there have been major shortages of vital medicines, including antiretrovirals used to treat HIV, but the slow and sporadic deliveries that were happening two years ago have now completely ceased, and along with a non-existent condom supply and hospitals unable to even test for HIV, Venezuela’s health system is on the verge of collapse.

