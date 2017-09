The Kansas City Star reports that the details of a transgender teen’s gruesome killing have shocked a Missouri community and sparked speculation that it was a hate crime since the victim, 17-year-old Ally Steinfeld, had come out earlier this year.



©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.