In Gay Wedding Case, Minnesota and LGBT Community Win

A St. Cloud couple will not be able to refuse wedding videography services for same-sex couples after a federal judge on Wednesday dismissed their lawsuit challenging Minnesota’s human rights laws.



©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.