In Gay Wedding Case, Minnesota and LGBT Community Win

By Kassidy Tarala October 3, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News

A St. Cloud couple will not be able to refuse wedding videography services for same-sex couples after a federal judge on Wednesday dismissed their lawsuit challenging Minnesota’s human rights laws.

Read full story from governing.com.

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!