A newly launched super PAC is seeking to make gains for Democrats in state legislatures, and the operation is run by an openly gay former Barack Obama campaign official who helped propel him to victory in 2008.



©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.